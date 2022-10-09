By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

STAKEHOLDERS of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP arrived Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state capital Sunday ahead of the flag-off of the party’s Presidential Campaign Monday, October 10, 2022.

They include the Vice Presidential candidate and governor of Delta State, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Bayelsa state Governor Douye Diri, former Cross River State Governor, Liyel Imoke, Senator George Sekibo, Rivers East SenatoriSenator Lee Maeba among others.

The host and Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council, governor Udom Emmanuel, who was on hand to receive the delegations at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, expressed delight to host of the campaign flag-off.

Emmanuel thanked the leadership of the Party for entrusting him and other members of the campaign council with the task of driving the Atiku/Okowa rescue mission.

He assured the party of their preparedness for a grand rally to launch the PDP to victory, adding that the outstanding performances by PDP Governors have given impetus to the party.

“Let me thank PDP for the confidence they have in us. If you see the whole affairs of the party is piloted by the governors. It’s a whole confidence in us that the party can derive the strength from what the governors are doing in different states.

“Talking about how prepared we are, be rest assured this will be one of the best,” governor Emmanuel assured.

Speaking, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, who said the presidential Campaign flag-off in Uyo would be a kick- off of PDP’s celebration of the 2023 victory, stressed that with Governor Udom as chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council, the party anticipate’s a great and exciting outing.

Similarly, Governor Obaseki reaffirmed the party’s confidence in his leadership ability, saying, “we are very pleased and proud of Governor Udom Emmanuel who is the Chairman of Atiku/Okowa presidential campaign, we couldn’t have made a better choice as a party.

“Nigerians will soon come to terms with the correctness in the choice of Okowa from the South-South zone as the vice presidential candidate of PDP”

