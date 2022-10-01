By Efosa Taiwo

Arsenal have extended their lead on the top of the Premier League table after beating Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 in the North London derby on Saturday.

Thomas Partey fired Arsenal into the lead in the 20th minute, finding the back of the net from outside the box.

Spurs, however, found their way back into the game when Gabriel fouled Richarlison in the box to give away a penalty to the visitors.

Harry Kane then stepped up to slot home from the spot, recording his 100 away Premier League goals.

Five minutes after the half-time break, Gabriel Jesus got Arsenal back into the lead after Hugo Lloris played Bukayo Saka’s shot straight into his path.

Tottenham would then suffer a huge blow to their chances at drawing level as Emerson Royal got sent off in the 62nd minute for a tackle on Gabriel Martinelli.

In less than five minutes of Spurs being reduced to 10 men, Granit Xhaka fired past Lloris from inside the box to make it three for Arsenal.

The Gunners have now opened a four-point lead over Manchester City who take on neighbours, Manchester United in the Manchester derby on Sunday.

