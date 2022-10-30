By Lazarus Muoka

Romans 8:28 says, “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to his purpose.”

There is no doubt that humans respond to problems by expressing anxiety or fear. And so, whenever we find ourselves in a problematic situation, anxiety will distract us from presenting our matter to God. This is because it is generally difficult to praise God in the middle of mayhem. But in every situation, we are expected to give glory to God, and if that being the case we ought to rejoice and praise God in our suffering condition in anticipation of the fact that all things work together for good to them that love God who work according to His purpose.

So, if you love God, then whatsoever is currently happening in your life is working for your good for God to take the glory. I don’t know what your problem maybe, it could be that you have no money, health challenge or under one form of oppression or another, whatever your ugly situation might be, the fact is that it will eventually produce positive result at the end of the day and God will take the glory.

Revelation 4:11 says: “Thou art worthy, O Lord, to receive glory and honour and power: for thou hast created all things, and for thy pleasure they are and were created.”

God created everything including our enemies for His pleasure. So, all that is happening to you is for His pleasure, He must therefore be glorified and praised in any situation regardless of how bad that situation may be. Today God must take pleasure in your life and your enemies shall never take glory in your situation. So in that your condition, you must do everything within your reach to please Him by worshipping Him always.

Reasons for ugly situations and examples

Both believers and unbelievers are in the habit of forgetting their Maker whenever they have a problem. And instead of running to Him for solution they would begin to run up and down as if the problem is more than their maker. Some of the times they do not remember that God has power to do this or that. And this is the major reason the devil is emboldened to consciously attack the children of God. But it ought not to be so for God has no history of abandoning His people except they derail from the godly course. And what God cannot do does not exist. I want to let you know that there is God, the Almighty God who has been tested and proved to do all things, so stop running around in vain seeking for solution instead run to God where there is solution or come to a place like chosen, for our God answers prayer.

Jeremiah 32:18-20 says, “Thou shewest lovingkindness unto thousands, and recompensest the iniquity of the fathers into the bosom of their children after them: the Great, the Mighty God, the Lord of hosts, is his name, Great in counsel, and mighty in work: for thine eyes are open upon all the ways of the sons of men: to give every one according to his ways, and according to the fruit of his doings: Which hast set signs and wonders in the land of Egypt, even unto this day, and in Israel, and among other men; and hast made thee a name, as at this day.”

The point is that our God is not only alive but is great, mighty and can do all things. He is omniscience, and thus knows all things; He is omnipresent, and sees all things, also He is omnipotent therefore can do all things. No matter what you are going through, He is equal to the task so you should by no means act in isolation of His will, because He is alive and can do all things. He did it in Egypt, and has been doing it since the beginning of the world.

If you have not witnessed His goodness, I want to assure you that He will do the same in your life if you remain steadfast with Him. But if you turn your back on God to who shall you go to. Never allow any problems in the midst of your situations to make you offend this great God. Don’t do what you are not supposed to do because of your situation. Some people because of their problem may ignore God; some of them abandoned the place where God blessed them because of new problem. If you leave such a place, which better place will you go? Who will provide healing, freedom and deliver you from that battle? Could the devil do it? The devil came to kill to steal and to destroy but if you apply the right principles the enemies will flee and God will intervene and make the impossibilities to become possible in your life in Jesus name. Don’t be like those people that are looking for solution where there is none. Our God is so faithful and never disappointed in any situation where we call upon Him. If other places have failed you, I urge you to try the God of Chosen, for He answers prayers.

John 15: 5 says, “I am the vine, ye are the branches: He that abideth in me, and I in him, the same bringeth forth much fruit: for without me ye can do nothing”

Without Jesus the Scripture says you can do nothing and if you ever do anything it will pull you into hell fire at last. So stop engaging in rat race and trust in God Almighty. The only thing God requires from you is to apply the right principles and you will see the goodness of God.

I don’t know what you are going through but remember only God can deliver you in such situation like sickness, terrible disease, etc and He cannot do it if you are in sin and do not trust Him. The Lord is faithful to them that trust in what He can do. If you are living right be assured that God will deliver the righteous regardless of the degree of affliction and the strength of the enemy. If you are thinking that you are going to die in that your condition, I want to assure you that you will not die for that sickness is not greater than God.

The sickness may be HIV, blindness or cancer which the medical experts say are incurable and you are panicking because the doctor is telling you that there’s no solution or cure, I want to tell you that you should not panic for our God is equal to the task, He is the One mightier than all. I don’t know what you are going through and people are laughing at and mocking you and as a result you are sorrowful, and want to kill yourself. You don’t need to do that for God must take glory in that condition. What is required of you in that ugly situation is to start praising God and you shall know that our God is alive?

Your problem may be that everything looks like it has turned against you and you are wondering whether to move to the village or not, I want to let you know that village is not the solution or neither running out of the country is the solution, but the solution is in the hand of God.

Your case may be delay in marriage, or enemies are after you or throwing arrows at you, and you are worried and running up and down and some are advising you to go to native doctor for solution, I want to let you know that except the Lord builds the house the builder labours but in vain.

I don’t know what you are going through, it could be you are under the bondage of the enemy; I want to assure that the God whom I serve will give you victory. If your case is business failure, delay in promotion, unemployment, barrenness or still birth, I want to let you know that with God all things are possible. And if you are in agreement with me, you should begin to praise Him in that your condition.

RELATED NEWS