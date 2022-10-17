.

By James Ogunnaike

Abeokuta—Operatives of Ogun State Police Command have arrested 11 suspected members of a dreaded cult group at Sango Ota, in Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of Ogun State.

The command spokesperson, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who disclosed this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital named the suspects as Moshood Owolabi, Olayemi Arukudu, Yusuf Olajide, Ibukun Adeoye, Yomi Samson Faruk Salami, Olukunde Isaac, David Nwuzor, Nwanah Samuel, Ogunrinde Ganiyu and Chukwuemeka.

Oyeyemi said: “The suspects were arrested following information received by policemen at Sango Ota divisional headquarters that the suspects, who were responsible for series of cult clashes in Sango Ota and its environs in recent times were meeting in a house at 13, Ago Adura Street, Ijoko Ota in preparation for another round of violent attack.

“On getting the information, the DPO Sango Ota division, SP Saleh Dahiru mobilised his men with men of So Safe Corps, Amotekun as well as Civil Defence Corps and moved to the scene where seven members of the group were apprehended while others escaped.

“Four others were arrested with the assistance of members of the community. They have all confessed to being members of the Aiye cult group.”

Items recovered from them, according to the PPRO included weeds suspected to be Indian hemp, colorado and bonky.