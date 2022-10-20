Nigerians today mark two years anniversary of the #EndSARS movement at the Lekki Tollgate in Lagos.

Our correspondents reports that police have continued to fire teargas and water canons to disperse protesters gathered at the venue.



Protesters can be seen running helter-skelter for safety as the police fired teargas at the undeterred protesters.



The protesters had come out on Thursday morning led by popular musician, Falz and actor, Mr. Macaroni to stage a peaceful walk at the Lekki tollgate in commemoration of the shooting that took place at the scene two years ago.

Nigerian singer, Falz speaking with a megaphone at the #EndSARS memorial procession at Lekki Tollgate.





Human rights advocate and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress , Omoyele Sowore at the procession.