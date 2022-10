President Buhari with President Yoon Suk-Yeol of Korea during a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the Republic of Korea at the Korean Presidential Villa Seoul on 26th Oct 2022



President Muhammadu Buhari met with the President of South Korea Yoon Suk-Yeol to hold a bi-lateral meeting on Wednesday, 26th Oct 2022.

More photos below…

President Buhari and President Yoon Suk-Yeol of Korea with GCEO of NNPC Mele Kyari during a Bilateral Meeting with the President of the Republic of Korea at the Korean Presidential Villa Seoul on 26th Oct 2022

