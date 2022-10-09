The presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi has condemned the attack on his supporters in Nasarawa State that led to serious bodily harm to Joshua Alamu.

The attack took place on Saturday when supporters of Obi rallied in support of his presidential ambition.

One of Obi’s supporters, Jamilu Sufi posted a photo of a seriously injured Joshua, as he was receiving treatment and wrote: “Dear @PoliceNG, Our attention has been drawn on the attack to Mr. Joshua Alamu, at Nasarawa State during @NgLabour sensitization yesterday, we call on you to protect the life of our citizen and bring perpetrators to book.”

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate decried the attack, saying the Nigerian civic and political space must remain open for the Nigerian people to exercise their constitutional rights of freedom of assembly.

He said physical attacks on individuals exercising such rights was utterly unacceptable.

He tweeted: “Once again, I wish to stress that Nigerian civic and political space must remain open for the Nigerian people to exercise their Constitutional rights of freedom of assembly. Physical attacks on individuals exercising such rights are utterly unacceptable.”

Once again, I wish to stress that Nigerian civic and political space must remain open for the Nigerian people to exercise their Constitutional rights of freedom of assembly. Physical attacks on individuals exercising such rights is utterly unacceptable. -PO https://t.co/sV0jQMmda8 — Peter Obi (@PeterObi) October 9, 2022

