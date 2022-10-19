Leading dairy manufacturer, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, makers of Nigeria’s iconic brand, Peak, has announced the launch of Peak Yoghurt 1 Litre across key markets in the country.

As part of consumers’ everyday lives, Peak provides millions of consumers all over Nigeria with quality dairy nutrition from milk in addition to its many other dairy products.

As a burst of refreshing nutrition, Peak Yoghurt, a tasty and nutritious fresh drink which contains fresh cow milk, and enriched with vitamins and minerals was launched in 2019. Peak Yoghurt can be enjoyed as a drink consumed on-the-go, or added to smoothies, shakes and cereals.

Renowned for nourishing Nigerians with quality dairy products for over six decades, Peak has remained committed to meeting the nutritional needs of consumers by making nutrient-filled yoghurt that have wide appeal and acceptability.

In doing this, the brand continues to create special moments and fun-filled experiences for children, students, families and the society at large by strengthening bonds and improving health outcomes with its diversified product lines and formats – Evaporated Milk, Instant Milk Powder and the ready-to-drink Yoghurt.

According to Senior Brand Manager of Peak Yoghurt, Chioma Otisi-Igwe, Peak Yoghurt “Full House Pack” New 1 Litre is a sharing pack fit for group consumption with friends and family.

It is available in two flavours; Strawberry Flavour and Sweetened across all the pack sizes; 90ml, 318ml and 1 Litre.

“The launch of this 1 litre pack is in alignment with our desire to continue to give consumers more options to enjoy our nutritional products.

“Peak Yoghurt is deeply satisfying with a smooth exciting and irresistible experience for all. This new pack is being described as “Full House Pack” because it encourages groups and families to enjoy and share their favourite Yoghurt drink without the limitations of size – there is something for everyone,” she said.

Peak Yoghurt is made in Nigeria and contains fresh milk sourced from local producers. It is rich in Vitamins to support vitality, Calcium to support strong Teeth & Bones and Protein to support muscle development, the firm added.