Wike

By John Alechenu, Abuja

Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), under the aegis of PDP Young Stakeholders, Lagos State branch, have faulted claims by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike that he wasn’t consulted by the party’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar, before stakeholders from his State were appointed into the Presidential Campaign council.

In a statement released late on Monday, the group said governor Wike was being economical with the truth in making his claim.

The statement which was signed by a leader of the group, Dr Tai Oyekan, likened Governor Wike to the biblical prodigal son who took his inheritance in annoyance.

Oyekan said: “To put the records straight, and which can be corroborated by every stakeholder in the party, that the PDP and its presidential candidate consulted all governors and leaders in each state before nominating members into the presidential campaign council.

“Whereas all state governors made nominations into the council, it was only in Rivers State that the governor refused to forward his nominations into the council.

“ It was therefore upon the refusal of the governor that the PDP and its presidential candidate went ahead by their own discretion to make nominations into the council.

“It is public knowledge that Governor Wike has gone amok with the party since his failure to emerge as presidential candidate of the party and has stated, publicly also, that he will not cooperate with the party in our presidential campaign.

“Governor Wike can be likened to a prodigal son who took his inheritance in annoyance. But we are hopeful that the party, as father to all, will accept Governor Wike back as whenever chooses to return in penitence.

“But before then, we wish to admonish Governor Wike that for the purpose of posterity, he should desist from telling lies against the PDP and leaders of the party.

“Nigeria operates a democratic system that means Governor Wike has the right to chose whether or not to participate. Be that as it may, however, he alone does not approximate River State.

“There are respected leaders who have made their mark in life and politics and are indigenes of Rivers State.

“We consider it inglorious on the part of the governor that he would describe such people as ‘enemies of Rivers State’ only because they refuse to be a party of his solo-travel to political obscurity.

“We also want to urge members of the PDP in Rivers and everywhere else, that the party is cohesive and there are many groups, like ours, who are ready to work assiduously for the success of the party in all levels of the election next year.”

