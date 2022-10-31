Awobiyi Seyifunmi

Paul Pogba is likely to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup for France after suffering another injury setback.

The 29-year-old midfielder has not played since picking up a knee injury in a pre-season game with Juventus.

Pogba was initially expected to be out until September but was forced to have surgery to fix his damaged meniscus, a procedure that threatened to end his World Cup dream.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri had told reporters that Pogba won’t return to football until after the World Cup.

With Pogba’s latest injury, his return is reportedly to be delayed by another 10 days, leaving Didier Deschamps with a difficult decision to make on whether Pogba should be risked taking to the World Cup.

France’s first World Cup game will be against Australia on November 22, before going up against Denmark and Tunisia.

The likes of Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, Youssouf Fofana, and Matteo Guendouzi are looking to replace the Juventus number 10 in the Les Bleus.

RELATED NEWS