PSquare

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats legendary duo, Peter and Paul Okoye popularly known as ‘P-Square’ may be considering releasing a remix of the 2009 popular hit single ”E no Easy” ft. J-Martins to reflect the plethora of social challenges currently facing Nigerians.

The song, which reflects the theme of partying and celebrating one’s success irrespective of life challenges has been hugely considered by fans and well meaning Nigerians as a perfect anthem to douse the tension in people’s minds at this trying time in the country.

One-half of the duo, Rudeboy confirmed the likely release on his Twitter page while replying to a fan on Wednesday evening.

One of many Nigerians who believe the song is perfectly suited for this period is ‘B.O.D’ who raised the issue on Twitter.

@bod_republic tweeted ‘Na this period P square suppose sing ”E no easy eyy”

@rudeboypsquare replied “Giving it a second thought’

Giving it a second thought 🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/XHV6qNXajK — Rudeboy (@rudeboypsquare) October 19, 2022

Another fan @Omofolawe151 also said “Dem fit still do the remix make dem feature me cos I wan express my feelings for verse 2”

‘E no easy’ is a Pidgin slang/exclamation which means ‘It is not easy’ and the lyrics of P-Square’s song ‘E no easy o, my brothers and sisters, no be today o’ appeal to people not to get overly worried over life challenges.

With Rudeboy’s comment, fans can anticipate the possible release of the remix of the song anytime soon. Recall that the duo got back together last year after the twin brothers unceremoniously split in 2017.

P-Square released two new songs in July namely ‘Jaiye(Ihe Geme)’ and ‘Find Somebody.’

They have continued to promise fans more song releases in the coming months and ‘E no Easy o(remix)’ would surely thrill their esteemed fans.