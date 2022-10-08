.

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi is set to marry another queen few weeks after his private wedding to queen Mariam Anako.

An invitation widely in circulation which was obtained by Saturday Vanguard in Osogbo revealed that invitees will meet with the groom at Enuwa Square on Friday, October 14, 2022.

According to the invitation, the conjugal bliss is between Oba Ogunwusi and Princess Afolasade Ashley Adegoke of the Lafogidi ruling house in the ancient town.

The invite states that, “The Royal Family of Late Prince Adebiyi Adegoke of the Adagba compound in Lafogido Ruling house cordially invites you to the traditional wedding of their daughter Her Royal Highness Omo Oba Afolasade Ashley Adegoke & His Imperial Majesty Ooni Adeyeye Babatunde Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II on Friday the 14th of October 2022.”

Efforts to confirm the authenticity of the invitation proved abortive as the Monarch’s spokesperson, Moses Olafare did not pick calls put through to his phone or respond to his WhatsApp messages.

However, unofficial sources in the palace confirmed that two ceremonies will take place at the palace next week.

RELATED NEWS