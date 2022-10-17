By Emmanuel Iheaka

Fiery cleric, Godfrey Gbujie of the Royal House of David, has said that only the resignation of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorcha Ayu, will save the party.

Speaking to journalists in Owerri, Imo State, Sunday, Gbujie said a party founded on principles of justice and equity should not be seen derailing.

He submitted that it is on this basis that he was fully in support of the call for the resignation of Ayu, by the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike.

The clergyman called for the zoning of the office of the National Chairmanship of the PDP to South East for equity and fairness

He submitted that the wrath of God will fall on Nigeria in 2023 if anyone tries to truncate the electoral process.

The clergyman announced what he termed his third entry into the Nigerian Political Theatre on the platform of Divine International Christian Movement.