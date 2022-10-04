.

By Ochuko Akuopha, UGHELLI

One person was yesterday, reportedly shot dead and two others wounded at Ughelli, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State as irate youths protested over allegations of harassment by officials of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC.

Twelve vehicles, including petroleum tankers, were also set ablaze in the mayhem.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting were, however, still hazy at press time with some sources saying the incident occurred after security operatives stormed the scene of the protest.

The protesters had earlier barricaded the Otovwodo axis of the East/West Road, causing heavy traffic gridlock on the busy expressway.

They blocked the road with bonfires and other items as

heavy duty and other vehicles travelling to Warri, Port-Harcourt, Ozoro, Kwale and Asaba were trapped in the gridlock with others forced to take alternative routes to get to their destinations.

The development caused pandemonium in the metropolis as shops along the expressway and the Otovwodo market were forced to shut down.

At the time of filing this report, security has been beefed up in the area as soldiers and police officers mobilized to restore normalcy.

Contacted, Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, Mr Bright Edafe confirmed the incident saying the protesters were suspected internet fraudsters.

He said 15 suspects have so far been arrested over the incident.

RELATED NEWS