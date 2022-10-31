Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

Residents of Orile Ilawo in Odeda Local Government Area of Ogun State have appealed to the state government to approve Olusegun Macgregor as the Oba-elect of Orile Ilawo.

The residents, who made the call during a “thank you” rally in Abeokuta said the approval will avert the looming crisis in the community.

It would be recalled that the Orile Ilawo stool became vacant in December 2021 when the first Oba of the town, Oba Oladipo Aina joined his ancestors.

On October 13, 2022, the six Warrant Chiefs approved by the Ogun State Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs voted for Chief Olusegun MacGregor to emerge as the Olu of Orile Ilawo-elect.

Since his emergence, some individuals have been making claims against his candidacy, alleging that he was not chosen by the ‘Ifa’ Oracle.

But chiefs, youths and women of Ilawo have taken to the street to warn against steps that could trigger violence in the peaceful community.

During the rally, the people marched from Ilawo in Abeokuta to the palaces of the four sectional Obas in Egba – the Alake, the Osile, the Agura and the Olowu.

They appealed to the four first-class monarchs to support the selection of MacGregor as the next Olu of Orile Ilawo.

Speaking, the Baale of Elegunmefa, Chief Zaccheus Adeaga, said the people of Orile Ilawo have taken a decision in choosing MacGregor as their monarch, saying the decision is sacrosanct.

The village head said, “We want the Ogun State government to endorse the election of MacGregor and crown him the next Olu of Orile Ilawo. That is who the people want and that will ensure that the peace we enjoy in Ilawo is not truncated”.

Adeaga appealed to all aggrieved persons to give peace a chance and work with the Oba-elect so as to move the community forward.

In his words, the Olori Ode of Elegunmefa, Chief Idowu Tajudeen, expressed confidence that the reign of the Oba-elect would hasten the development of the entire Ilawo.

The chief hunter said the Professor of Clinical Pharmacology is ready to accommodate everybody, appealing to his opponents to sheath their swords.

A youth leader, Ridwan Shodiya, informed the Ogun State government to take cognisance of the fact that those who lost to the Oba-elect would protest and make different claims, asking that they be ignored.

“Government should not listen to the lies of the few aggrieved persons. This is who the people want. The youths, the women and the elders are behind him. We don’t want war in Ilawo as a result of Obaship tussle. This is our Oba and we want the government to endorse him for the peace and progress of the entire Ilawo towns and villages,” Shodiya said.

At the palace of the Osile of Oke-Ona Egba, Oba Adedapo Tejuoso, the chiefs confirmed that MacGregor is a bona fide son of Ilawo, assuring him of their support.

Ilawo is under the suzerainty of the Osile of Oke-Ona Egba and he is the consenting authority.

