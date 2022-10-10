By Adegboyega Adeleye

Bottom-placed Nottingham Forest will be seeking redemption when they host 16th-placed Aston Villa at the City Ground on Monday evening.

The Forests have suffered five league defeats in a row in a season for the first time since January 2004 with only one win and could lose more than six of their first nine games for the first time since 1913.

Nottingham Forest head coach Steve Cooper signed a new deal until 2025 this week. After his side’s 4-0 defeat at Leicester, He said: “where we’ve fallen short is that we’re not a team”.

Forest winger, Emmanuel Dennis has lost a Premier League record 14 successive home games, including nine with former club Watford.

Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa side are seeking their third win of season. Their draw at Leeds United on Sunday ended a run of four away defeats. Villa have kept clean sheets in successive Premier League fixtures after a run of 11 without one.

The Villans would hope star player, Philippe Coutinho restore his fine form having scored only one goal and made no assists in his last 19 Premier League appearances.

This is the first league meeting between Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa since the latter’s 3-1 away win in 2019 in the Championship. The other game that season was a 5-5 draw at Villa Park.

Nottingham Forest have no new injury concerns for the game. Emmanuel Dennis and Serge Aurier are among those pushing for recalls, while Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards are long-term absentees.

Aston Villa defenders Matty Cash and Calum Chambers are back in training, although Leon Bailey is a doubt after sustaining a minor muscle issue.

Ludwig Augustinsson faces three weeks out with a hamstring injury, while Lucas Digne remains unavailable.

