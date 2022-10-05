Obidike Chukwuebuka, Director General – Conference of APC Support Groups has urged youths in the country to ignore Labour Party and support Bola Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

Obidike who made this statement while addressing youth groups who paid him a courtesy visit in his home town, Nnewi called on the youths to join hands with the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC to build Nigeria.

He noted, that Tinubu’s antecedents speak for him and his actions have shown that if youths adopt him as president, he would carry them along in his cabinet and governance.

He said, “Tinubu had displayed uncommon leadership capacity as governor and would steer the affairs of the country for the good of all.

“Tinubu has great plans for youths. We compared what he has done in the past and his future plans for youth to the plans of other candidates and we believe that youths will queue behind Asiwaju,

“I’m optimistic Tinubu would reserve at least 50 percent of all intended cabinet positions for the youth in the spirit of inter-generational equity and national development.

“It is important that as we grow as a people, we must stop the blame-game. The older generation continues to see the youths as the problem and vice versa. Honestly speaking, Nigerians want a president whose cabinet is made up of under 40’s. Because we are an upwardly mobile and technologically driven generation.” he concluded

