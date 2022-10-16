.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party,( SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo has said that Nigeria’s problems were man-made and promised to take Nigerians out of poverty if elected in 2023.

“What Nigerians need now is food on their table.I promise to remove Nigeria out of poverty, the country’s problems are man-made,” he said.

The Presidential Candidate who made the assertion while addressing party supporters in Kaduna, described Nigeria as the richest and poorest on the planet caused by criminals.

The SDP Presidential Candidate spoke against religious and ethnic politics which he said could consume the nation and eulogized the nation’s founding fathers whose legacies could not be sustained by the present crops of politicians in the land.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to vote for SDP to avoid remaining in perpetual poverty and pledged to change the narrative.

The Kaduna State Chairman of the SDP, Adamu Idris assured the teaming party members that SDP has a Presidential Candidate that could deliver.

The Presidential Candidate was in Kaduna on the invitation of Arewa House, a research and documentation centre and Arewa Consultative Forum in connection with the 2023 General Election