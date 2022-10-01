.

By Gabriel Ewepu, ABUJA

WITH high prices of food, insecurity, flood, drought, post-harvest losses, poor mechanisation, high-interest rates, herder-farmer clashes, disease outbreaks, low yields, high cost of farm inputs, inadequate funding, limited access to agric extension services, agric commodities’ rejection, poor good agricultural practices, lack of value addition, corruption, and others Nigerian farmers have to grapple with amid celebration of 62nd Independence Day by Nigeria and Nigerians, the All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Saturday, declared that Nigerian farmers remain undaunted despite this litany of bedevilling challenges rather would continue to do their best to feed over 200 million mouths.

This was contained in a statement signed by the National President, AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, in which Kabir affirmed that Nigerian farmers despite their age, environment, predicament and precarious situation have kept faith with Nigeria before and after independence granted by the Colonial Master, Britain, on October 1, 1960, which today Nigeria clocked 62 clad in a nervous situation ahead of 2023 general elections.

He assured that Nigerian farmers are not thinking of going on mass exodus for greener pastures outside the shores of Nigeria, but will continue to feed millions of mouths.

The statement reads in part, “I write to you on behalf of All Farmers Association of Nigeria(AFAN) today to wish you a Happy 62nd Independence Anniversary.

“I bring to you good tidings and the assurance of the continued effort of our SHFs (Small Holder Farmers) to ensure optimum productivity even in the midst of many shocks ranging from insecurity, flooding and drought in some states of the federation.”

However, he expressed optimism that in 2023 achievement in food security will be celebrated.

“I hope and pray that the 63rd Anniversary will be celebrated with food security in our nation”, he added.

RELATED NEWS