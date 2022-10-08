By Godwin Oritse

FOLLOWING the protest embarked upon by cadets of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), in the Philippines, the agency on Saturday, said it will embark on a fact-finding mission to the Philippines to engage the school where its Cadets of the National Seafarers Development Program (NSDP) are studying, over their grievances that led to the protest in the Asian country, which was captured in a viral video.

In a statement, the agency’s management said the issue surrounding the grievances of the cadets would be tackled from an informed position, as the matter far predated the current administration.

Recall that the Nigerian Embassy in Manila, Philippines have criticized the Batch 2 cadets under the National Seafarers Development Program (NSDP) for displaying total disregard for the government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on whose sponsorship they were in the Philippines to study.

The NSDP Program is a brainchild of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) as an intervention program to train and ensure supply of qualified seafarers from Nigeria.

Also recall that in August 2022, the Batch 2 cadets had complained of neglect and nonpayment of their allowances by the NIMASA authority, making it impossible for them to renew their house rents, procure their visas and other expenses.

The cadets are about 117 in number.

This protest is coming barely two months after the Director General of NIMASA, Dr Bashir Jamoh approved an additional $2,000 dollars for each cadet, as extra fund due to inflation.

In a press statement issued on Thursday by the Nigerian embassy, a copy of which was obtained by our correspondent, states that the Cadets were protesting against NIMASA’s neglect and trying to make their grievances and demands known.

