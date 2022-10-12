By Festus Ahon, ASABA

DELTA State Governorship Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, yesterday, said Nigeria has failed under the All Progressives Congress, APC led Federal Government.

Oborevwori who started at Uyo, the Akwa-Ibom State capital while chatting with newsmen during the official flag off the PDP Presidential Campaign, insisted that the PDP was coming on a rescue mission to right the wrongs of the APC in the last eight years.

He maintained that; “Nigerians cannot afford to return the APC back to power, hence the PDP is coming on a rescue mission to salvage the bad situation APC plunged the country into since 2015.

“We in PDP ruled this country before and we did very well when we ruled. APC came with their lies and today, the country has failed under the party (APC)”.

Oborevwori who is also the Speaker of the State House of Assembly and National Deputy Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, said; “you can see the level of insecurity in the country and the collapsed economy. So, the PDP is offering itself to rescue this country.”

