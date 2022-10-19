Change makers are the kindest set of people created by God. They think less about themselves are more of others; they transform the world for the benefit of others.

Charitable fellows can be mentioned in the same breath as changemakers. They alter the suffering of others for laughter; they take relieve to where pains and anguish have endured for long.

Chijioke Emmanuel Nwadavid, CEO of NecBullion Concept Limited and ECOWAS youth ambassador, stands out as a renowned entrepreneur and philanthropist. The youth and development advocate is highly progressive in mind, thought and plans for the Nigerian child.

Through his NecBullion Charity Foundation which has been making intervention in education for children for over 10 years, Chijioke Nwadavid has been putting smiles on the faces of Nigerian children.

The NecBullion Charity Foundation, officially took off in 2021 and it recently donated a modern computer laboratory equipped with state-of-the-art computer units to an LEA Primary School in Abuja with the purpose of making positive impact in the lives of the less-privileged.

Speaking on his foundation in a recent interview, the NecBullion Concept Limited boss also stated that outreaches also extends to paying medical bills of children whose parents are poor.

“NecBullion Charity Foundation is a foundation that’s seeks to provide basic needs for indigent children aged 0 to 15 years old, in indigent communities littered all over Nigeria. Such needs would range from hospital bill at birth in hospitals where parents can’t afford the bills to care kits for the younger children as they get home,” Chijioke Nwadavid said.

Continuing, the NecBullion founder said, “Others would include school materials such as note books and text books, and clothing. It is important to provide access to quality healthcare and medical services for indigent children. Where there is no good healthcare, our activities would sound unrealistic. Only healthy children can enjoy other benefits. Our focus is on aged 0 – 15 years old.

“Because a society is not made up of only children and widows, there are other progress-seeking humans who would need assistance so there is love, peace and security for coexistence, we aim to assist and support indigent persons, male and female, skilled and unskilled, who may require the assistance of the foundation in areas of livelihood, health, legal, motivation and advice. Just in summary.

“It’s been in existence for over a decade but officially registered in the year 2021 Personal funding and various contributions and partnership.”

Chijioke Nwadavid has obtained several leadership credentials, in addition to his regular degree.

Speaking further, he unveiled arrangements to expand and restructure the foundation.

“Reaching out to indigent children has always been our focus as a foundation. In order to expand our reach, we would be collaborating with other Nongovernmental organizations who have similar goals. This would enable us touch more lives across different continents because alone we can do so little, but together we can do so much,” the NecBullion Concept Limited founder stated.

“We also understand as a foundation that at a certain point we would need to diversify in terms of our reach. We are open to restructure our programs in order fit in a vast majority of individuals.

“These could involve reaching out to individuals that are not within out set age range which is currently age 0-15, because for us at Necbullion Charity Foundation, impacting lives positively however we can is our ultimate goal.”