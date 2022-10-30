By Festus Ahon, ASABA

NIGER Delta Development Commission, NDDC has inaugurated two roads in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area, Delta State with a call on the people to sustain the existing peace in the region.

The roads inaugurated are; 4 kilometres Akporjevughe Road, Doyanbi Lane, Alfred Jonah School Road, Omoire Ojigwo Road and 2.5 kilometres Oghene Road all in Sapele metropolis.

Inaugurating the projects, the Member Representing Uvwie/Sapele/Okpe Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Chief Efe Afe, thanked NDDC for the completion of the projects.

Afe rejoiced with the newly appointed Acting Managing Director of the Commission, Engr Emmanuel Audu Ohwavborua, staff of the commission and the contractor for delivering the projects.

While thanking President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua as Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, he appeal to residents of the area to always clear drainages in their area.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony, the Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the NDDC, Engr. Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, said; “In line with our mandate as an interventionist agency, the contract for the construction of Akporjevughe Road and environs was awarded on the 30th day of June, 2018 to Messrs Solid FFLO Asphalt Company Nigeria Limited”.

Audu-Ohwavborua who was represented by Engr. Steve Ogheneare, said; “Before the award of the project, Akporjevughe Road, Doyanbi Lane, Alfred Jonah School Road, Omoire Ojigwo Road were swampy and in unbelievably bad state, prone to perennial flooding and therefore unmotorable throughout the year.

“The road cuts across eight major roads/streets with a total length of 4km. Similarly contract for the construction of Oghene Road was awarded on the 30th of March, 2019 also to Messrs Solid FFLO Asphalt Company Nig. Ltd.

“The road which was also in a very bad state prior to the award has a cumulative length of 2.5km made up of Oghene Road which is the main alignment and nine other spurs. With the completion of the projects, the story has changed for the better for residents and commuters as they now ply the roads with ease and take noticeably brief time to get to their destinations.

“There is indeed considerable savings in time and money as the people ply these roads. The socio-economic importance of this roads are enormous. In addition to improved socio-economic activities of the people who use the roads on daily basis, the drains and culverts also helped to channel storm waters to the nearby river, thus preventing flooding which was a usual occurrence in most parts of Ogorode new road area. The road projects were well executed by one of our indigenous contractors.

“The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) over the years has executed notable infrastructural development projects across the Niger Delta Region as part of its mandate with Delta State having its own fair share of the awards with a good number of completed projects and many ongoing.

“Sapele Local Government has benefited about 103 projects awarded while Sapele Town, the Headquarters of Sapele Local Government Area has 63 projects awarded, many of which have been completed.

“I want to urge the people that the peace that is currently reigning in the Niger Delta should be sustained as no meaningful development can take place without peace. We have the best talented and behaved youths in the region, and if these talents are harnessed and put to proper use the Niger Delta will be a safe haven.

“Also we must commend the Sapele Community for the cordial and peaceful atmosphere created that saw the speedy completion of this road and several other roads constructed by NDDC. We have to encourage the community leaders to ensure that the drainage is kept clean always in order to guarantee the sustainability of the road.

“Again, I want to urge our people that peace is paramount in the Niger Delta region and should be sustained to ensure meaningful development of the region.

“Finally, I thank Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Deputy President of the Senate, Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr.Umana Okon Umana, Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, Rt. Hon Tunji Ojo, the Management and Staff of NDDC for their tremendous assistance and cooperation in the implementation of the Commission’s mandate.

“Also I thank the contractor Solid FFLO Asphalt Company Nigeria Limited who executed the two projects for the beautiful work done. The contractor has demonstrated that local contractors have the capacity to do good and quality projects.”

RELATED NEWS