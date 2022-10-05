



By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Azeez Adeshina Fashola popularly known as Naira Marley has reacted to the allegation of assault levelled against his label by his signee, Mohbad.

Mohbad had on Wednesday in a live video claimed that he was assaulted at the Marlian house by his management team after he demanded a change of manager.

In response to the allegation, Naira Marley who owns the record label: Marlian Records, said the incident is a “family affair” and will be resolved amicably within the label.

He refuted the allegations levelled against him by Mohbad, alleging that the singer might have been drunk when making the video.

“Obviously, he (Mohbad) is not in his right sense. It is obvious he is not in the right state of mind. Because why will I touch Mohbad or allow anyone to touch Mohbad?,” Naira Marley said on Instagram Live.

“Mohbad has a history of getting intoxicated which affects his emotions and actions. #ImNotPerfect. However, all issues would be resolved amicably within the record label.

“I need my bro Mohbad to come on live so u guys can see I don’t have any reasons to lie on him.”

Mohbad has since responded to Naira Marley’s video, claiming that “Everything he said on the live video is a blatant lie.

He continued, “This isn’t the first time. The last video was made out to look like I was high or overreacting. My life is being severely threatened.”

