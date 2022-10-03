Irrespective of who you are or where you came from as an individual and also a citizen of Nigeria, you will know that getting a job for yourself will provide so many important things to your life ranging from your finances to your health status.

If you get a job then the following benefits will be for you, security and stability, provision of income, sense of purpose and meaning in life, provision of sense of social belonging.

A job is one of the most important things in our life either self employed or otherwise, it gives us the sense of accomplishment that we may not be able to get from anywhere else.

Importance Of Jobs In Nigeria

Job is important because it gives you a sense of purpose and identity, it helps you to achieve your goals and make money, getting a job is the best of them all.

Moreover, it is not about getting a job but the process it might take to get a job. Getting some types of jobs in Nigeria may cost more than a mere intelligence

For those who are willing to work hard, there are lots of opportunities in Nigeria as research shows that the country has one of the fastest growing economies and lots of opportunities that can help to change one’s financial situations.

Although, not all jobs are available in Nigeria and not all people can relocate as well. The process of getting a Job in Nigeria is different from the process of getting a job in some other countries which might even take time.

For available jobs in Nigeria, there are several forms of recruitment process that have been given to any job seekers or applicants.

The Recruitment Process For Jobs In Nigeria

The recruitment process in Nigeria starts with an advertisement. Someone who is seeking a job must be able to apply for the position by submitting their qualifications, Cvs and contact information.

There are many companies that have their own website where they post new and available jobs. So as a job seeker, it is very vital you check then out regularly

Sites like Dailygam Jobs post regularly on available jobs around Abuja and other aspects of financial risks and control.

After applying for the job and your application is submitted, the company may demand an interview with you which may be through phone, voice, or face to face meeting so as to know you more.

During the interview procedures, they might give you some test or quiz to know your intelligence quotient and other aspects.

They may also ask you questions about your salary expectations and level of your experience pertaining to the skills.

This is not where it ends as the company can also need you to do personality tests and aptitude tests which may takes up to some days or several weeks.

How Online Platforms Has Made Recruitment Processes Easier In Nigeria

As said earlier, the recruitment process in Nigeria is a very vital process and route to get any online or offline jobs and it also determines the success of an organization.

It is through this process that various businesses and organizations are able to identify the ones who are best suited or fit for the available jobs.

The Recruitment processes in Nigeria are usually carried out in three phases, the first phase involves advertising of vacant positions, the second phase involves screening and interviewing of candidates and the third phase involves hiring and finalizing of candidates.

The Recruitment process in Nigeria has been made easier by online platforms such as Indeed, Jobberman, careerbuilder, LinkedIn among others which allows employers to search for prospective employees through keyword searches or browsing categories.

Detailed Explanation Of The Recruitment Processes For Jobs In Nigeria

Job Application

All businesses both online and offline will require you to apply for their work from either on their website or by any other means .

Without applications, there can not be any way you as a job seeker would be able to get a job. This application can be in the form of a standard document or in the form of a Google docs that are often prepared with relevant questions for job seekers.

Most time, your application is used to determine or know the best candidates that are fit for a role in the company or organization.

Interviews

Interviews can be done in several ways for someone who is seeking a job or who has applied for a certain job or company.

After a job application, an interview might be the next and it can be in several forms such as meeting with the speaker of the organization face to face, through voices, one on one meeting offline and several other means of interview.

There are many questions that can be asked during an interview so you have to get yourself prepared or ready for any form of interview.

Reference Checks

The organization or company may want to go further to check about your background so as to know who you truly are or who you claimed to be.

This gives them the opportunity to confirm and check the validity of your past employment history, educational status and also to know if you have any criminal offense or record in the past.

Psychometric And Drug Test

In psychometric tests, the company or organization in which you are being enrolled or applying your documents may measure your mental ability, behavioral pattern, and evaluating specific skills such as comprehension or ability to approach a situation.

Furthermore, to ensure public and all – round safety in a company or organization, the employer may demand a drug test from you. It may be done during your time of employment or the duration of which you are being offered the job.

Frequently Asked Questions about Naija Jobs

Having read all that was discussed above concerning Jobs’s recruitment process in Nigeria, there might be some questions you will want to know their answers to. Check them out below.

Which Platform can put me through In Job Recruitment Processes?

As it was mentioned above, there are many sites out there that are doing their possible best and can help you to get a good job recruitment process. Sites like linked, Indeed and jobberman are one of the best to help you out.

How Do I Write A Job Application

As a newbie, it can seem to be frustrating and problematic especially when applying for your first job online or offline

However, don’t be bamboozled, the more research you do about job seeking, the more knowledge you will gain. Go to the internet and there are lots of sites and writing aides that will help you out to write good and quality Job application descriptions.

Which Sites Can I Use To Know Available Jobs Around Me?

There are many sites online that would also help you to find nearby jobs, sites such as Jobberman.com, Glassdoor.com, Abuja Jobs, Indeed.com, Careers24.com and Dailygam.com will help you out in finding Jobs that are close to you using your locations.

RELATED NEWS