By Prince Okafor

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has slammed a visa ban on Nigerians seeking to visit Dubai.

The ban was conveyed in a notice issued to the country’s trade partners in Nigeria, including travel agents.

Sadly, no reason was given for the decision, however, Vanguard gathered that the visa rejections are the latest decision made by the UAE Immigration authorities on their engagement with Nigerians.

According to a notice sighted by Vanguard, it reads: “All Dubai applications submitted are now rejected. The rejections will be sent in batches.

The rejections are general for Nigerians and approvals are on hold at the moment. There will be no refund for rejected applications.

“Kindly advise your clients to resubmit C2=A0 applications when the issue is resolved between both governments.”