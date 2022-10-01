More groups have declared support for the Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

In a separate meeting today with the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, Enugu Old Boys/Friends of Osanebi, Obetim Political Movement and Ndokwa Capacity Group, said they are happy with the emergence of Osanebi as Agege’s running mate.

Speaking on behalf of Enugu Old Boys, group’s spokesman, Hon. Chukwutem Nwogor said the group were in Asaba to pledge their unalloyed support for Agege, Osanebi.

Hon. Nwogor while rounding off said the group which has Grassroot reach in the twenty five local government area of Delta, will go back home to mobilize more support for all candidates of the All Progressive Congress.

Speaking on behalf of Obetim Political Movement, Obetim-Afor, ward two in Ndokwa East local government area, Chief Emus Anoki said the community will support and vote for Agege, Osanebi and all candidates of the progressive family.

According to Chief Anoki, their support for Agege and Osanebi is non-negotiable, adding that they will go back home to galvanize more support to ensure APC wins by a landslide in the community

Speaking for Ndokwa Capacity Group, Chief Robinson Izu said Ndokwa people only know the Agege, Osanebi joint gubernatorial of the APC, adding that the group which has spread in the three local government area of Ndokwa Nation, will work assiduously to deliver Ndokwa Nation for APC.

Osanebi in his response promised that when he and his Principal, Agege are elected in 2023, they will not disappoint Deltans.

