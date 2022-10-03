.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, KADUNA

Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i of Kaduna State has condemned the killing of two herders by a mob in Birnin Gwari community of the state.

State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna State, Samuel Aruwan, said security agencies reported that the mob forcefully seized the two herders from security personnel, on unsubstantiated claims that they were linked with banditry.

He said: “The mob then lynched and burnt the herders, though they had not been found complicit of the allegations.

“Governor el-Rufai expressed deep concern at the violent action of the mob, and strongly condemned the extra-judicial killings. He reiterated the place of lawful methods as the only acceptable option in confronting any suspicions of criminality.

“The governor appealed to the families of the victims to remain calm and directed security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation towards fishing out the perpetrators.

“The governor has also directed the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs to liaise with the military, police and DSS to contact the victims’ families for further engagements toward averting counter-attacks.”

Aruwan said the governor cautioned against further actions of self-help and warned against dangerous stereotyping, labelling and similar lawless dispositions capable of stirring up violence.

He renewed appeals for consistent recourse to constituted agencies. Investigations into the incident are in progress.

