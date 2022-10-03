By Ada Osadebe

Marvel Studios has released the official trailer of its sequel “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

The official trailer which is a follow-up to the 2020 global blockbuster was unveiled on Monday.

As earlier revealed, Boseman’s character was not recast, rather the new film is considered to be a tribute to his legacy.

The trailer shows the technologically advanced African kingdom coming to grips with the loss of King T’Challa, who was played by the late Chadwick Boseman.

It also shows conflict with another kingdom, Atlantis, and its leader, Namor, played by series newcomer Tenoch Huerta. Namor, the Sub-Mariner, first made a splash in Marvel Comics #1, back in 1939.

Watch trailer below:

