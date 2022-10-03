Marcus Rashford

By Biodun Busari

A British publishing giant, Macmillan is collaborating with Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford to publish a motivational interactive book for children between the ages of 10 and 14.

The Book Seller revealed this on Monday adding that the new workbook will be created with psychologist Katie Warriner and journalist Carl Anka who worked on Rashford’s number one bestselling book, You Are a Champion.

According to the report, Rashford, who won the EPL Player of the Month for September, would have his new book titled: You Are a Champion Action Planner: 50 Activities to Achieve Your Dreams.

That would be the player’s third book to be published on November 2020.

It further revealed that “the world rights were acquired by publisher Samantha Smith and senior commissioning editor Cate Augustin from Rachel Petty at The Blair Partnership.

“The book will be published in November 2022 in trade paperback format, to give readers the space to write, create and make the book their own.”

The publisher said: “This interactive action planner is a must-have follow-up title for kids who are looking to achieve their dreams and be the best that they can be. Filled with brilliant advice and fun activities, this guide will show you how to become a champion in anything you put your mind to.”

Reacting to the incoming book, Rashford commented: “It’s been amazing to see how well You Are a Champion and You Can Do It have been received by children all over the world and with the Action Planner children can take some of the learnings from the book and start to implement them in everyday life.

“My Action Planner is a safe space to start building on dreams, which can be difficult when all you see on your doorstep is struggle and challenge. I really want children to reach their potential, through brilliant advice and inspiring challenges, and of course, I had to, once again, call upon Carl and Katie to partner with me to guarantee that was the outcome.”

Rashford’s second book ‘You Can Do It’ was published in July 2022 as a sequel to ‘You Are a Champion.’

The first book launched in May 2021 has sold 265,734 copies in the United Kingdom while the second one has 355,607 copies sold.

