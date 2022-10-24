By Yinka Kolawole

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has elected Otunba Francis Meshioye as its 11th President, following the completion of the four-year tenure of Engr. Mansur Ahmed.

The election of the new President took place during the recently concluded 50th Annual General Meeting of the foremost business membership association held in Lagos.

Meshioye is Executive Director, JMG Limited and other business corporations, amongst which are, JMG Power Generators Limited, Jamara Operations Limited, Octopus Microfinance Bank and ET & F Investment Ltd. He is also on the board of government parastatal and member of several government committees.

A statement from MAN said that the newly elected President is expected to bring his wealth of experience in the management of corporate organisations to bear on the leadership of the over 2,500 membership association.

Prior to becoming his election, Meshioye served as Chairman of MAN Ikeja Branch; Chairman, Finance and Establishment Committee and Vice President, Lagos Zone of the Association.

He is currently a Council member, Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria (ICSAN), and previously served as the Institute’s Treasurer, Chairman, Remuneration Committee and Chairman, Lagos State.

He is also a member, Society of Company and Commercial Accountants (UK); Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN); Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators (UK); Association of Investment Advisers and Portfolio Managers as well as Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria.

