By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United boss, Erik Ten Hag has asked his players to avoid having their attention on stopping Erling Haaland alone if they intend to beat Manchester City in the Manchester derby on Sunday.

Haaland has been in incredible form since he joined City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, scoring 11 goals of his side’s 23 goals so far this season.

The Norwegian is expected to lead the line for the Citizens against Manchester United in the Manchester derby, his first in his career.

Ten Hag who was named Premier League coach for the month of September said that Man City is more than Haaland, and that is team will be making a mistake if they don’t focus on Man City as a team.

He noted that his team has the capabilities to defeat Man City, adding that such mentality is what they will take into the game.

“We don’t play against Haaland, we play against Manchester City,” Ten Hag, who was named September’s manager of the month on Friday, said at his pre-match press conference.

“They have a team, more than 11 players, but also we are convinced of our capabilities and if we act as a team, in and out of possession, then you can beat such opponents.

“That is the belief we have to take with us when we line up, when we start the game and we do it over more than 90 minutes on Sunday, clear.”

