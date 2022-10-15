By Efosa Taiwo

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has disclosed how his team plans to stop Erling Haaland when they host Manchester City on Sunday.

Haaland since joining Man City has been in blazing form, netting 20 goals so far for City.

The 22-year-old will be looking to continue his spectacular form at Anfield.

According to Klopp, all his players need to do is to ensure Haaland sees less of the balls.

“When you play against the best striker in the world, you have to make sure he doesn’t get many balls. That’s the challenge with him. That’s what we will try.

“Against City, if you close Haaland down with too many players, you open up gaps for the other world class players. It won’t make life easier but that’s a football problem and we try to find solutions,” Klopp told reporters on Friday.