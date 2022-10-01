By Efosa Taiwo

Liverpool’s underwhelming start to the Premier league campaign continued on Saturday as a Leandro Trossard’s hattrick condemned them to a 3-3 draw.

The Belgian international got the visitors up to a domineering start, scoring twice in the opening 20 minutes as Brighton took a two-goal lead.

Roberto Firmino, however, pulled a goal back for the Reds just before halftime and continued from where he left off in the first half, grabbing the equalizer in the 54th minute in the second half.

Liverpool then completed the comeback just past the hour mark as Adam Webster scored an own goal from an Alexander-Arnold’s corner to give Liverpool the lead.

But Brighton would press on to get an equalizer and came through in the 83rd minute when Kaoru Mitoma’s cross found Trossard who was on hand to fire home and draw level with the host.

RELATED NEWS