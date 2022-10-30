.

By Ada Osadebe

British actor, Henry Cavil, a star actor in the Netflix series “The Witcher” announced that Australian actor Liam Hemsworth will take his role in the new season.

Recall, Henry Cavill confirmed his return to the role of Clark Kent, also known as Superman, in the DC Comics extended cinematic universe.

The actor who played the lead character ‘Geralt’ in the series “The Witcher” made this known on his Instagram page on Saturday.

Henry while announcing his departure, revealed that Liam Hemsworth would replace him in season four of the show.

He wrote,

“In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

