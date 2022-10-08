By Benjamin Njoku

Lancelot Imasuen’s love for storytelling was at play again when he premiered his latest offering, “Gbege” amid accolades in Lagos.

The private screening of the movie was first hosted months back by Esama of Benin, His Excellency Chief Gabriel Osawaru Igbinedion in his palatable residence in Benin city, and the reception was huge.

‘Gbege’, which promotes the rich cultural heritage of the Benin people, is produced eight years after Lancelot’s expository 2014 “Invasion 1897,” a historical movie that re-enacted the February, 1897 invasion, destruction and looting of the ancient kingdom of Benin by the British colonists.

Like “Invasion 1897”, “Gbege” is tipped to reopen conversation not only around the tradition and cultural heritage of the Benin people but also, the rot that goes on in the country’s correctional centres.

While the screening of the movie lasted in Lagos, the large audience made up of veteran film makers, actors and actresses couldn’t hold back their excitement and love for the storyline and moral lessons embedded in the movie.

At the end of the screening, the audience hailed the popular film director for his creative ingenuity, professionalism and storytelling prowess.

Film scholar and President of Directors Guild of Nigeria, Victor Okhai believed that the movie is poised to reopen another conversation on the preservation of our cultural values.

Speaking after the screening, Lancelot said the movie is part of the effort not only to promote the rich Benin culture, but also, to help change the different misconceptions people have about the Benin culture. Meanwhile, ‘Gbege, the first born saga which hit cinemas across the country on Thursday, received a resounding ovation late September, when it opened the Nollywood Film festival in Germany.

Starring the likes of Charles Inojie, Ini Edo, Nosa Rex, Sam Dede, Jide Kosoko, Ebele Okaro, Omoruyi Akpata among other Nollywood greats the movie tells the story of Zigzag, who serving a life imprisonment insists on carrying out his father’s funeral rite as custom demands. This, according to him, is to fulfill a sacred traditional demand as the first son of his late father. But his younger brother, a high flying politician and money bag would do everything to abolish the tradition. The result was a clash of interest, but the end justifies the means as the first son finally had his way against his younger brother’s insistence on changing the old order.

