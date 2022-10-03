Dr. Iyoha John Darlington

For a very long time I really have not written a piece in any local and foreign mainstream media in my capacity as a communicator on national and global issues. Some of you may think I have thrown in the towel! However, nothing could be further from the truth. I have only remained unshaken in my firm resolve to sit back and allow naysayers at the time to reap the bitter fruits of their act of folly.

However, it does not give me joy watching Nigeria’s speedy descent to anarchy and precipice – an obviously sad situation foisted on us by the most corrupt and rudderless leaders which the ruling All Progressives Congress parades. Now the wind has blown and the anus of the proverbial proud peacock has been exposed.

Prior to the 2015 elections, you will all recall, the All Progressives Congress promised Nigerians the moon and sensing the dangers inherent in their diabolic antics to grab political power we embarked on sensitization tour of continental Europe at the sad period under review via town hall meetings and the like to call the attention of our people in the Diaspora to this ploy. In their well-crafted and bare-faced lies which Nigerians back home fell for hook, line and sinker they threw away the baby and the bath water — a course of action, if you ask me, we all rue to this day.

Now the die is cast and many Nigerians, doubtless, have been jolted out of consuming delusions as the ban on campaigns has been lifted to elect new leaders to lead us in the coming years.

We have spent too much time brooding over past mistakes and to say we were none the worse for our crying blunders in 2015 and 2019 respectively would be an understatement. Frankly, I think it is time we took urgent steps to plan for a better tomorrow in the selection of credible candidates as we go yet again to the polls in five months’ time.

To stumble twice, says Mark Cicero in his day, against the same stone is a proverbial disgrace. The ruling All Progressives Congress — a supplanter — came in the build-up to the 2015 general elections in the appearance of Esau but in the deceptive voice of Jacob and by a twist of fate the supreme will of Nigerian voters like a marriage was not only upturned and annulled but ultimately bastardized.

All that is in the past now and we brace for even darker times if you need reminding if we do not withdraw our support from a failed leadership under those that say they will either stick together through thick and thin under the existing circumstances to renew their ‘mandate’ in 2023 or there will be no Nigeria.

Only recently in a ministerial press briefing, the Minister of Information expressly said no government in Nigeria’s history has performed better than the Abuja regime in terms of good governance and delivering on the dividends of democracy to our people. Does this assertion qualify for a paradox or anything near it? The answer is an emphatic NO because what we have in place today is none other than one vast empire of corruption where its inhabitants thrive on dirt and dirty surroundings!

Lies and deceit on whose back they rode to power in 2015 are being craftily retold to Nigerians who the ruling party sees as mindless zombies. Time to stop them is now with the selection and election of credible leaders.

For starters, to Lagos State with the famous accronym “Mini-Nigeria” we must now turn. That the metropolitan city of Lagos remains Mini-Nigeria is not in dispute. The federation of Nigeria is made up of over 250 ethnic nationalities and each of these ethnic nationalities has a large concentration of its people in Lagos and as one of its dwellers you are connected to other parts of Nigeria as far as the remotest outposts. That makes Lagos uniquely different from the rest of Nigeria , thanks to its former status as Nigeria’s capital city.

The Federal Government service infrastructures dotting the nook and cranny of the state speak volumes. Often times I hear certain praise singers giving credit to the Bourdilon overlord over the great strides in the state. It is high time they were woken up from their infantile delusions because Lagos in its former capacity as a federal territory has lived through urban renewals by many civilian and military governments with special allocations and subventions earmarked for infrastructures development.

This is a verifiable fact which no one could contest.

Lagos would have long galloped ahead of other mega-cities around the world in the race to pitch its tent in the proverbial lost city of El-Doraldo had a certain high-up in the ruling party not bestridden its political world like a colossus since Nigeria returned to civil democratic rule in 1999. I wonder the rationale behind remaining glued to the diabolic Whims and Caprices of an overlord when the state abound in fresh bloods to lead the state in the coming years.

Frankly, I believe in competence and qualitative leadership. Godfatherism in Nigerian context is the endorsement of candidates by overlords who often sit in their comfort zones with an over-inflated sense of self-worth. Going against their whims and Caprices amounts to courting trouble which may attract a capital forfeiture. That is what is at play on this part of the globe. The removal of ex-Governor Ambode — a victim of innecluctible fate who did exceedingly well and doubtless deserved a second term is a case in point.

As the race for the next governorship election commences it is time we identified with who we can trust to provide us with good and qualitative leadership and not with an incumbent — who is a part and parcel of the Old Order that was threatened with removal by his taskmaster during the last gubernatorial primaries in the state.

I have listened attentively to the speeches of the various contenders in the race to the Lagos House. None appealed more to me than Olajide Adeniran’s. That young man, without an iota of doubt, has the capacity to deliver the goods when given the tools. He is not only very young and energetic but evinces intelligence which I often stand in owe of. Quite frankly, he remains a human symbol that overflows with regenerative ideas to lift Lagos to Olympian heights.

However, it is very unfortunate that these rampaging band of locusts are regrouping under the command and control of the Bourdilon overlord to keep Lagosians yet again under permanent subjugation.

However, I rede thee to flirt not with decisions, actions and inactions that will mar the future of that state as we proceed on another circuitous journey to 2023.

I allow that the crying blunders we have collectively made as a people should on no account be remade; I mean costly ones which we now rue by canvassing support for a generation of the most perfidious poster Homo-sapiens of Nigeria’s corrupt oligarchy that make up the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Doubtless, many of us are being haunted today by grief, frustration and of course insoluble dilemma, in fact there is no restating the obvious that we are tut-tutted at the on-going obviously sad situation foisted on us by a rampaging band of locusts like I said here earlier with ineptitude as their only stock-in-trade.

I say here yet again the Peoples Democratic Party flagbearer in Lagos Dr. Olajide Adeniran in my own conviction is a young man with the gravitas who cannot be swayed by normative ethnic manoeuvres.

Lagos — a mini-Nigeria under his dynamic leadership, will be rescued from the deadly grip of certain taskmasters under whose watch our fatherland has been plunged into abysmal depths. It is high time the tribe of intelligent-deficient lots — that steered our country into tougher times were avoided like a plague at all levels and save ourselves the agony of the Stockholm syndrome.

Dr. Iyoha is Senior Special Assistant to Edo State Governor and a social communicator

