By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, has dismissed insinuations that the recent pay rise for public workers in the state, is nothing but a mere political gimmick by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to win the forthcoming general elections.

The commissioner, who stated during an interaction with journalists in Lagos, said, “Such insinuations are baseless considering the fact that the state governed by the All Progressives Congress (APC) since the return of civil rule in the country has been setting the pace for others to follow.

“No matter the percentage of the increment, anyone putting more money in people’s pocket is doing the person a whole lot of good. “The governor is saying that we appreciate the service you are providing and despite the fact that things are so hard you’re still carrying on and you are putting smiles on the faces of Lagosians, who are coming to government offices

“No matter how low or high the percentage may be I think the symbolism is that at this particular time, Mr. Governor feels that workers deserve a raise and he has pronounced it.

“If you listen to him very well, he said he has instructed the office Head of Service, Establishment, State Treasury Office to come together to look at the these and see what the numbers are and see how we can go, but that workers are now going to get pay rise is a foregone conclusion.”

“I think the whole world is hailing him for doing that but if people are now saying it is for political reasons, let so many people in position of authority also do so for political reason and raise salary.”

Omotoso added that apart from the salary increment many projects are currently waiting for commission in the state.

He said, “We have over 30 schools for us to be commissioned, we also have housing projects to be commissioned before the end of the year and jetties are also included.”

“We are building the infrastructure for the Blue line Rail system that will take passengers from Marina to Mile 2. We also have the Redline that will convey passengers from Oyingbo to Agabado, both of them will be ready at the end of this year

“Few days ago we saw the Trains for the red line arrives at the port, that shows that rail project that we are working on is an alternative that we are talking about and it’s a linkage among all models of transportation.”

