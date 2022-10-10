By Prisca Sam-Duru

The call to immortalise the renowned theatre icon, late Moses Olaiya Adejumo, popularly known as Baba Sala, has birthed an annual festival titled, ‘LAFTAISM: Baba Sala Festival’.

Coming few years after the demise of the veteran comedian, the maiden edition of the festival is billed for October 15th, 2022, at the National Theatre, Iganmu, Lagos.

It holds with the support of the General Manager of National Theatre, Prof. Sunny Ododo and Artistic Director of the National Troupe of Nigeria Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed Ahmed.

Featuring variety of activities such as stand-up comedy, comedy skits, dance performances, music, poetry, the LAFTAISM festival will also see guests enjoying a command performance of one of Baba Sala’s classic comedy play titled, ‘Mba Je Adam’ (If I were Adam), which will be the grand finale for the evening.

The event will be opening with a symposium by Prof. Tunji Azeez of the Theatre Arts and Music Department of the Lagos State University while veteran actor, film producer and Brand Ambassador Agbaakin Yemi Solade, will be speaking on the topic “Effect of comedy in the face of a challenged society”, as the Guest Speaker.

Veteran artiste and film producer, Prince Jide Kosoko, will lead other veterans to declare the festival open while popular stand-up comedian and film producer Koffi Tha Guru anchors the entire show.

The festival features A-list comedians, dance troupes, poets, musicians and many up-coming entertainers expected to add colour to the grand show. Speaking ahead of the festival, Emmanuel Adejumo aka Boisala, one of Baba Sala’s son and the initiator of the festival, said that “Baba Sala is already a household name in the make-believe world especially among the older people and the youth who have presently spent close to five decades on earth”, adding that “It was due to a call to immortalize him with an annual programme that we came up with the idea of LAFTAISM: Baba Sala Festival. It promises to be an annual show of comedy and pure entertainment which the late Doyen of comedy was known for”.

Nollywood actress and Chair of the event planning committee, Bukky Ogunnote, disclosed that everything has been put in place to make Baba Sala Festival eventful, adding that,“It is an open secret that Baba Sala unveiled comedy to so many that are practicing the act till date, the late artiste was one of the originators of a great platform that paved way for so many now. During his time, he did his comedy with selflessness just to make people happy unlike now when many are into acting because of material things”.

“It is a welcomed development when the idea to immortalize the great icon was brought up and we quickly keyed into it because this will stand as an avenue to bring originality out of the upcoming artistes and comedians. We shall ride on the legacy of Baba Sala to produce best artiste annually”, Ogunnote noted.

While hinting that new comedy acts discovered will be rewarded, she solicited for endorsement, sponsorship and partnership from all brands ready to associate with a tourist-attracting annual festival.

Late Hon (Dr.) Moses Olaiya Adejumo M.O.N, will be remembered as a total entertainer, whose career spanned over three decades with bestselling music, plays, movies, and more. Having launched out with The Federal Rhythm Dandies Band wherein the great King Sunny Ade, MFR, was Lead Guitarist and Soloist, he went on to establish the Alawada Concert Party which metamorphosed into the Alawada Group with Alawada Records, churning out raves of the time; Ayoka Alawada Magazine; Alawada Movies International; Alawada Hotels; Alawada Festivals & Beauty Pageant, in addition to other subsidiaries that not only created employment for many Nigerians but, also brought laughter and joy to the Nation and beyond.

His Play Fopawon, won the best play / comedy during the FESTAC 77 while his blockbuster movies, ‘Orun Mooru’, ‘Aare Agbaye’, etc, are still memorable among the generation that experienced them.

