.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Members of the Labour party in Osun state thronged major roads in some towns marching in support of the party’s presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi.

The solidarity rallies were held in the state capital, Ile-Ife and Ilesa with supporters carrying different placards with inscriptions; “We are the structure”, “Ile-Ife walks for Obi”, “A New Nigeria is possible”, among others.

The solidarity walk in Ile-Ife takes off from Enuwa square through different parts of the town to Mayfair roundabouts. While the Osogbo rally started from the stadium roundabout through Ayetoro to Old garage.

Addressing journalist in Ile-Ife, a Chieftain of the party, Olamide Awosunle disclosed that the party decided to embark on the rally titled, “March for New Nigeria” on a symbolic day like the independence day.

He said Nigerians cannot continue to wallow in abject poverty, hence, the need to enlightened the populace on the need for new set of leaders.

“If one dissects Nigeria properly, going by what we have been experiencing in the country, you will know that everything is not right with this nation, so we choose today which happened to be our Independence Day to really march prophetically for a Nigeria of our dream because we can not continue like this so we need a new Nigeria that’s why we choose today our Independence Day as a very symbolic day for this kind of march.

“Our motive more importantly is to let people know that Nigeria needs new set of leaders. We can not continue with the set of people who have taken Nigeria as there personal entitlement. People that feel Nigeria is their own and continue to mismanage Nigeria.

“Our motive is to send messages to those leaders that Nigerians are tired of them and also to let people know in their various communities that we now have a party that can deliver Nigeria from the mess we are in now.

“What we were having in the past is selection mix with small election, now Nigerians have selected a leader and we rally round that leader, so it’s not the usual practice in Nigeria where someone is picked and he is enforced on us.

“In this case, Nigerians choose Peter Obi as their leader and they are spending there money to ensure that he becomes there leader so definitely Peter Obi is not the usual leader we are used to in the country. We don’t need a Godfather as a leader, but someone with track record of transparency”, he said.

RELATED NEWS