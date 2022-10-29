The song ‘Rotate’ is the first major release by Kpee following his successful run at the Nigerian TV show ‘The Voice Nigeria’ season 3, in which he finished as the first runner up.

It is also the first release under Kpee’s new record label ‘Cloud Nine Records’. A representative of the label stated that “This is the first of many great songs to come from the young and talented musician whose outstanding singing and performing abilities continues to wow fans many months after his emergence to lime light on the Nigerian TV show.”

Kpee who hails from Delta State, Nigeria was born and bred in Festac Town, Lagos Nigeria, and has witnessed immense growth and mastery of his art, a culmination of which is this new single off his debut EP that is scheduled for release on the 11th of November 2022.

Without doubt, Kpee is definitely a force to reckon with. ‘Rotate’ is available now for streaming and downloads on all digital platforms worldwide.

