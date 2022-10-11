.

The National President of the Parents Teachers Association of Nigeria ( PTAN), Alhaji Haruna Danjuma has expressed worry over a trending video on social media of the kidnapped students of Federal Government College Yauri, Kebbi state who were in captivity for over one year.

In the video that went viral, the kidnapped female students were seen holding AK 47 with chains of ammunition around their necks, apparently showing them as new conscripts.

The terrorists were heard in the video threatening to force the students to join their fold ” since the parents did not take the matter serious by coming to rescue them.”

One of the students in the video appealed to her father to come and rescue her, saying they were in a terrible situation and their captors threatened to take them away to where they would never remember their parents again.

” Please father, come and rescue me. I don’t want to spend another day here. Please don’t listen to those who were advising you not to bring money, they are not your lovers. We are in terrible condition .please father. I beg in the name of Allah,” the student said amidst sobs.

Worried by the development, the PTAN President expressed shock and dissatisfaction on seeing the kidnapped Yauri school girls holding weapons and appealing to their parents to come to their aid.

He said their lives were in danger because they were exposed to dangerous weapons and the notorious people surrounding them.

Danjuma who appreciated the Federal Government for the release of the kidnapped train passengers recently, said the government should beam her searchlight on the kidnapped Yauri students in captivity with a view to rescuing them.

” The Kebbi State Government and the Federal Government should as a matter of urgency try all their possible best to rescue our kidnapped children from the hands of these terrorists. We saw our children caring dangerous weapons and this is not really good for the parents and the society.”

“We as Parents Teachers Association of Nigeria express sadness over the latest trending video on social media showing our kids carrying weapons and crying for help. We appeal to the Federal Government of Nigeria to equally use the same wisdom, skill and pattern used in rescuing the kidnapped train victims to secure the release of our abandoned Ýauri school students that are still in captivity for over one year,” he said

The PTAN President, however, thanked the terrorists for not molesting the students while in captivity.

