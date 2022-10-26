Dele Momodu

The Director of Strategic Communications of Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu has described the spokesperson of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo as a busy body lawyer, who is desperate to get an appointment.

Momodu made this assertion in a statement he made available to journalists on Wednesday.

The statement reads, “Dear Festus, once again I’m compelled to respond to your diatribe against my person just because I critiqued the manifesto of your presidential candidate, Chief Bola Tinubu.

“I will only state the following for the records:

You and I never interacted much other than on occasions when you needed free publicity as always and would do anything for attention. There was the occasion when you had a controversial battle with your date and I called to appeal to you to do the needful. I also called on you at your office to congratulate you on the attainment of your Senior Advocate of Nigeria status.

“On all occasions, you accorded me the respect that I earned and deserve.

You will recall that you practically photobombed yourself into our picture the day I walked into Major General Muhammadu Buhari’s apartment in London because it was an opportunity for you to trend. You’re a media creation and we supplied you the oxygen regularly.

“Let me note that unlike you, I was not desperate for any appointment and so did not join APC when I humbly supported Buhari. There was never a time I discussed APC with you, when I had direct access to your Bosses. I discovered the rudderlessness of APC government early enough and promptly, and publicly, apologized to Nigerians for my past support.

“History would forever record my modest contribution to that blistering campaign for which my impact was considered significant.

“On Governor Akinwumi Ambode, he had so much to offer and showcase to the world and I was happy to celebrate him amongst the pantheon of great African leaders with remarkable infrastructure projects, in the league of President John Mahama and Governor Nyesom Wike.

“Ovation International has remained consistent with this great tradition. Our job is too serious and very different from that of a busybody Lawyer who jumps into every case just for hype.

“I noticed your rapid deterioration since you took on this job of Junior Minister in a Ministry bedevilled with so much confusion. You need urgent deliverance from your present giddiness and I would gladly oblige you the services of an exorcist… Your Brother, Dele Momodu,” the statement concluded.

Recall that Momodu and Keyamo have been in battle of wit lately.

Momodu, the publisher of Ovation Magazine had on Sunday rubbished Tinubu’s 80-page policy document, describing it as a plagiarised version of late MKO Abiola’s ‘Hope ‘93’ manifesto, which was rehashed with Buhari’s 2015 Action Plan.

In his article titled, ‘APC: Renewed hope or forlorn hope?’ Momodu disclosed that it was unfortunate Tinubu couldn’t come up with original ideas and resorted to copying the memory of a man whose hope for Nigeria was noble.

But, Keyamo has described the Director of Strategic Communications of Peoples Democratic Party’s Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu as a turncoat running a cheap strategy for his principal, Abubakar Atiku.

