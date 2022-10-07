.

By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja

The Federal Minister of Transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo, has said the Ministry will receive the remaining freed 23 Abuja/Kaduna train victims, on Friday, in Abuja.

The remaining 23 victims of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack were released on Wednesday after been held for about One hundred and eighteen days in the woods.

VANGUARD reports that the terrorists attacked the AK-9 Abuja-Kaduna train passengers on March 28, 2022.

The terrorists planted explosive devices along the rail track and when the Abuja-Kaduna bound AK-9 passenger train approached the point, the device exploded, causing the train to derail, leading to the death of about eight passengers.

The Chief of Defense Staff, General Lucky Irabor, confirmed that the Nigerian military secured the release of the remaining 23 victims.

The Minister of Transport, yesterday, announced plans to receive the victims by 10:00am at the Federal Ministry of Transportation premises, but at the time of filing this report, the victims were yet to be seen as journalists were also seen stranded in the area.

