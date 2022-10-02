Wolves have sacked manager Bruno Lage. The decision was facilitated by Saturday’s defeat by West Ham United.

The defeat has left Wolves in the bottom three in the premier league table.

Bruno Lage has spent 16 months as a manager in Wolves.

Lage succeeded Nuno Espirito Santo last summer and led Wolves to a 10th-placed finish in his first season in charge.

However, they have won one and lost nine of their past 15 Premier League matches under the Portuguese.

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi according to BBC, said that poor form meant he had “no choice” but take the “difficult decision” to sack Lage.

“Bruno is an excellent coach, a hardworking and dedicated manager, and a warm, wise and honest man,” said Shi.

“He and his staff have been a pleasure to work with throughout their time at Wolves, so it is with much sadness that we have had to make what has been a difficult decision.

“I honestly have no doubts about Bruno’s ability and I’m sure he will succeed elsewhere, however the team’s form and performances over the last few months mean that we have no choice but to act.”

RELATED NEWS