Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has been sworn in as the fifth democratically elected Governor of Ekiti State.

Oyebanji succeeded Kayode Fayemi, who served as the chairman of the Nigeria Governors Forum.

Oyebanji was sworn with his Deputy Chief Monisade Afuye, at the Ekiti Parapo Pavillon, Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The ceremony was performed by Ekiti Chief Judge, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye.

Oyebanji took the oath of office and allegiance before the Chief Judge at 12: 52pm before the mammoth crowd at the venue of the event.