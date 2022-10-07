By Ada Osadebe

The House of Karl Lagerfeld has announced a collaboration with Jared Leto to the role of late designer in the movie.

Jared Leto is transitioning from the Gucci House to the Karl Lagerfeld House.

The late designer businessman revealed in an Instagram post on October 6 that it will collaborate with the actor to write and direct a film on Lagerfeld that “will celebrate his life and legacy.”

The businessman announced Leto, along with Emma Ludbrook and their company Paradox, will not only feature in the movie but also produce it.

“Karl has always been an inspiration to me,” Leto said in a quote shared by the House of Karl Lagerfeld. “He was a true polymath, an artist, an innovator, a leader and, most importantly, a kind man.”

The film will cover the key relationships in Karl Lagerfeld’s life, told through an unpredictable, much like the man himself.

And it looks like the filmmakers will be working alongside some of the individuals, who knew him best.

According to the House of Karl Lagerfeld, Pier Paolo Righi worked CEO of the Maison Karl Lagerfeld for 10 years; Caroline Lebar, “worked closely with Karl Lagerfeld as an advisor for both his brand and personal communications for over 38 years.”

Sebastien Jondeau, “served as his personal assistant and bodyguard for over 20 years,” will executive produce the film, with the company referring to them as “trusted confidants of the fashion icon” and “a true #TeamKARL family.”

Before Lagerfeld’s death at the age of 85 in February 2019, he and Leto were friends and the Oscar winner attended several of his runway shows.

