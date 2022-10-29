By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian controversial cross-dresser James Brown has again stirred a lot of reactions online, as he seems to have embraced his masculinity.

The 23-years-old cross-dresser came to the spotlight when he was seen dressed and acting like a lady, and would fondly refer to himself as the “Princess of Africa.”

ALSO READ

James Brown apologises to dad over leaked sex tape

Lately, James seems to have denounced the title of the Princess of Africa, but rather addresses himself as the “The King of Africa “

In a particular post, he expressly identified himself as a man whose dream career is to become a big businessman, brand manager and doctor.

RELATED NEWS