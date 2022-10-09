By Funmi Komolafe

Brethren, I start by congratulating you. You witnessed the end of September, the first of the ember months and now by His special grace you are in the month of October. Glory be to God.

As the Lord lives my prayer for you is that you would not end this year empty handed.

If your desire is to have biological children, because God is merciful, you will hold a pregnancy positive test result before this year ends in Jesus name.

Perhaps people mock you for being single when you should have been married, they will soon see you hold your marriage certificate in Jesus name.

As human beings when the year gets the last quarter, we begin to feel we have lost time or we haven’t achieved anything.

However, we have a Savior in Christ. We have a savior that can deliver us from all the troubles of this world.

Challenges remain either because, we have not invited the Saviour to intervene or the Lord is working on our case or cases. When the Lord intervenes, no matter how long that challenge has been with us, it would cease to be. Peace and joy would be restored in a person’s life.

2nd Corinthians 12 vs. 9 ( KJV) tells us “ And he said unto me, My grace is sufficient for thee: for my strength is made perfect in weakness. Most gladly therefore will I rather glory in my infirmities, that the power of Christ may rest upon me”.

Some Bible Scholars define Grace as “ Unmerited Favour”. We all need the Grace of God to make things work perfectly in our lives.

The word of God for us in 2nd Corinthians 9 vs. 8 ( NKJV) states: And God is able to make all grace abound toward you, always having all sufficiency in all things, may have abundance for every good work”.

Brethren, October is regarded as the month of double Grace. The question is do you believe you can receive double for whatever you seek from the Lord?

Often times, a woman waiting on the Lord would say, “ If only I could just have a child”. Some even become so depressed that they say, “ even if the child does not live, at least no one would call me barren”.

Sisters in Christ, discard such thoughts. You think this way because you have allowed the devil to create fear in you.

First, is that God said, to you in Genesis 1 vs. 28 ( KJV) “ And God blessed them, and God said unto them, Be fruitful, and multiply, and replenish the earth, and subdue it: and have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the fowl of the air, and over everything that moveth upon the earth”.

To multiply is to have many but if for economic reasons you choose to have a child, you have not committed a sin.

However, for a woman waiting on the Lord that asks for a child out of desperation it’s understandable but our God is able to give more than one child at a time.

When the Grace of God is upon your life, you would not need to advertise it. People will see it . They will see you have sufficiency of whatever has been lacking in your life.

The grace of God is a special gift of God that is not meant for every body. It is for believers.

Hebrews 4 vs. 16 ( KJV) : “ Let us therefore come boldly unto the throne of grace, that we may obtain mercy, and find grace to help in time of need”. Brethren, we cannot be tired of asking for the mercy of God.

Before crying for mercy, you need to ask yourself, are you living according to the word of God?

Do you really believe that God’s intervention can change your story? If you believe, then pray with all your heart. Set your time for fasting. Give no room for any act of Satan.

Don’t be bitter with any person. Put your total trust in God. In addition to these, sow into the lives of others. Orphans, widows, the poor etc.

Once you are convinced that you have showed mercy to others, be sure that you too will receive the mercy of God.

Matthew 5 vs. 7 tells us “ Blessed are the merciful: for they shall obtain mercy”.

Brethren, people may have wronged you or you have malevolent in laws.

Learn to forgive that you may receive the mercy of God.

I’ll share with you the story of a lady who was married and waiting on the Lord for children for over a decade.

A distant relation of the lady had a wedding ceremony in London and this lady who was on a journey from France, decided to stop over to represent her husband at the wedding party. Expectedly, her husband booked a hotel for her where she lodged.

When the relations in London asked her where she was staying and she told them, they began the plot to kick her out of her matrimonial home.

To them, the barren lady was wasting their son’s money.

They went to the extent of arranging an old school mate of the husband to begin a relationship with her husband in order to break her marriage. The enemies within intensified their plot but God intensified his power in the lady.

Suddenly, the lady got pregnant. The forces of darkness knew she was pregnant and they boasted that they would see how she would deliver. The pregnancy was troubled. It was so bad that no scan saw the baby but the woman kept feeling the baby.

Those who had concluded she could never have a child didn’t see that she had changed. God blindfolded them. To shorten the story, the Holy Spirit directed her to some church programmes and suddenly, the baby that doctors hadn’t seen was born. He was a baby boy.

Her medical doctor who is a Professor of Medicine was short of words, he said to her “ This is indeed a miracle”.

When the household enemies who were plotting heard she had put to bed, they didn’t believe.

A friend of the new mother went to the office of one of the evil plotters to invite her to the naming ceremony. She went and do need I tell you, she was dumbfounded. Their plots to send her out of her home had failed.

Dear Sister, because Christ is in you and you are in Christ every plot of household enemies and other enemies against you will fail.

It doesn’t matter how many these enemies are, God will give you a miracle that will shut their mouths permanently in Jesus name.

Brethren the journey from barrenness to fruitfulness isn’t any easy one but with God on your side, your mockers will laugh with you.

You may have tried everything medical without any result. Stop and turn to the Lord. Commit your resources to the work of God and you will see how God will reward you.

Many that have waited for years like you were blessed with multiple babies .

God created the womb to carry a child but with the mercy of God that same womb can carry two , three and even four babies at a time for women who received the special grace of God.

Brothers, and Sister, begin to ask for the special grace of God in any area that you have challenges.

God remains merciful but you must do his will.

Are you intimidated by the amount of debt that you have incurred. God is able to move you from a debtor to a lender.

Have faith in God alone. Trust the Lord fully.

You will celebrate soon in Jesus name.

