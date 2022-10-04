Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of The Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi has dismissed claims that the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, is a terrorist group.

Obi, who made this assertion while in an interview with Channels Television, stated that IPOB members live around him and do not constitute a threat to the country.

He said, “The only thing I disagree with is naming IPOB terrorist; they are not terrorists. Those who took the decision may have information that I don’t have.

“I stay in Onitsha, and I can tell you that they are people. I pass them on the road every day.

“I meet and live with them; in fact, I usually see people gathering, and I have never had the sense of threat or molestation from them, even when they gather,” he said.

Obi maintained that IPOB members are not terrorists.

Recall that the Nigerian government had proscribed IPOB following the secessionist agitation actualization of Biafra.

Meanwhile, the Federal High Court sitting in Umuahia, Abia State, has fixed October 27 for judgement in the suit filed by the Leader of the IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu against the Federal Government.

Kanu in the suit filed on his behalf by his Special Counsel, Mr Aloy Ejimakor, is challenging his extraordinary rendition from Kenya by the agents of the Federal Government.

